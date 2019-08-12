

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- A Quebec truck driver is facing charges after border agents seized nearly 97 kilograms of suspected cocaine at Ontario's Ambassador Bridge.

The Canada Border Services Agency alleges the man arrived at the bridge's commercial operations centre in Windsor, Ont., on July 30.

They say his vehicle was sent for secondary inspection, where it was assessed by agents and a dog team.

The agency says 80 bricks or 96.7 kilograms of what's believed to be cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

The 27-year-old driver from Lasalle, Que., was arrested and transferred to the custody of the RCMP.

He's facing one count each of importation and possession for the purpose of trafficking.