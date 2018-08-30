

Jackie Dunham and Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca Staff





Following an hours-long standoff, a fourth suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after an RCMP officer was shot while responding to a report of a break-in near Onanole, Man.

Manitoba RCMP say two officers arrived at a rural property outside the small community of Onanole, which is located more than 260 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Soon after the officers exited the vehicle, they were shot at and one of the officers was struck, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody said during a press conference in Winnipeg on Thursday.

RCMP said the 42-year-old corporal who sustained “serious injuries” from a gunshot wound was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg where he remains in serious but stable condition. Kolody said he visited the hospital on Thursday morning to offer the RCMP’s support to the officer’s family.

“As you can imagine, they are deeply shaken by this incident,” he said. [He’s] a very committed, a very professional, and a passionate officer.”

Kolody said the injured officer was conscious this morning and is currently receiving further medical treatment.

On Thursday morning, RCMP said they located and arrested three adult male suspects who were taken into custody.

One of the suspects, who was found alone, is currently in custody at the Wasagaming RCMP detachment while the other two, who were caught together, are in custody at the Minnedosa RCMP detachment.

The search for a fourth suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, led police to a home in Neepawa, located nearly an hour’s drive southeast of Onanole, late Thursday morning. For more than four hours, police cordoned off several blocks near an elementary school in the rural town. A person who remains unidentified was taken into custody around 3 p.m. local time.

“At this point in the investigation, we believe all suspects involved in last night’s shooting are in custody,” RCMP Manitoba said Thursday afternoon. “There is no further threat to public safety at this time.”

Residents in the area were advised to ensure their doors and windows were locked as the fourth suspect remained on the run. Police said there was a “very large” police presence in the area and the RCMP’s emergency response team, police dog services, major crimes unit, and additional personnel were deployed.

Reporting from the scene, CTV News’ Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon described seeing tactical and K-9 units, armoured police vehicles, as well as local RCMP. Macyshon reported hearing police with a megaphone saying, “Put your hands in the air… You’re under arrest.”

According to Kolody of the RCMP, the suspects split up at the beginning of the investigation with some possibly travelling in a stolen black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck, with the Manitoba licence plate number GBX-476. The other suspects were travelling on foot, police said.

It is unclear if the truck has been located. Anyone who sees the pickup truck is being urged to call police immediately.

A source told CTV Winnipeg that a couple called RCMP to report seeing three suspects trying to break into their house through surveillance video they accessed from their cell phones.

