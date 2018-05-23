Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur makes a court appearance
Bruce McArthur is seen in court via video link at an April 16, 2018 appearance. (John Mantha)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 10:09AM EDT
TORONTO -- A man accused of killing men associated with Toronto's gay village appeared briefly in court today.
Bruce McArthur was remanded in custody until June 22 for what is expected to be another short appearance.
Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, McArthur, 66, said little during the short appearance via video link.
He looked downcast while his lawyer and Crown set the new date.
The landscaper is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men, most of whom had ties to the gay village.
Police allege he buried the remains of at least some of his victims in planter boxes.
