Accused in double murder tried to get ex-girlfriend to escort, trial hears
Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman were found dead in July of 2016 (supplied photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 2:44PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:27PM EST
CALGARY -- An ex-girlfriend of a Calgary man on trial for a double murder has testified that Edward Downey wanted to get her into the escort business.
Downey, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman in 2016.
Prosecutor Carla MacPhail said in her opening statement that Baillie was close friends with the ex-girlfriend, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban.
MacPhail has suggested Downey blamed Baillie for the relationship breaking up and for his then-girlfriend's refusal to work for him as an escort.
The ex-girlfriend, testifying from behind a screen so she would not have to face Downey, told court she was financially supporting Downey at the time and money was getting tight toward the end of their relationship.
That's when Downey asked her if she wanted to escort and they put up an online ad.
She described Downey being angry with her when she was on a trip to Edmonton to serve clients and she got sick.
"He was not happy about that," she said. "I came there to work and it didn't happen."
She decided she didn't want to try escorting again.
MacPhail asked her why.
"Because I couldn't do it," she replied.
