Accidental 911 call leads RCMP to 100 unsecured guns
A telephone receiver is seen in this file photo. (Negative Space / Pexels)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 9:02AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 9:39AM EDT
CHEBOGUE, N.S. -- RCMP in southwestern Nova Scotia happened upon 100 unsecured guns this week in responding to a misdialed 911 call.
Police say they responded to a home in Chebogue, in Yarmouth County, on Monday.
While there was no emergency, police say they found 100 firearms in the home including 94 long guns and six handguns.
The Mounties say none of the weapons were properly secured, so they arrested the homeowner for unsafe storage of a firearm and seized all of the guns.
The unidentified man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court in October.
RCMP spokeswoman, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, said Wednesday that the man was cooperative and allowed police into his home with permission so they could make sure there was no emergency.
"The firearms were just there in plain site," said Clarke.
She said it's possible there could be additional charges as a result of the ongoing investigation.
"We do have some weapons experts going down there from the RCMP's national weapons enforcement support team. They are coming down to examine the guns later this week."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- House committee 'deeply disturbed' by reports of coerced, forced sterilization
- Cape Breton boy recovering after being struck by Pride parade float
- Sex assault charges against teen in Toronto private school scandal withdrawn
- Ontario man charged after allegedly firing crossbow at woman
- Accidental 911 call leads RCMP to 100 unsecured guns