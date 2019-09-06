

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





A Second World War veteran who has spent the last 40 years of his life raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation has hit his $1-million goal.

Though Will Dwyer has prostate cancer, the 94-year-old has continued to go door-to-door in Barrie, Ont., to raise money for cancer research.

Not only has he been collecting donations for decades, Dwyer has also not missed a Terry Fox Run for the last 39 years and plans to participate in the upcoming event on Sept. 15.

The subject of cancer hits close to home for the vet. He lost his mother, two sons and a nephew to the disease.

“I just like to help people,” he told CTV News.

It seems like Dwyer’s life motto has influenced others in the community to step up.

Recently, a group of firefighters from CFB Borden participated in a 20-kilometre walk from a war monument on the base, north of Toronto, to the Barrie cenotaph to raise money for a separate walk for cancer research called “We WILL Walk.”

Dwyer’s son Robert is the deputy platoon chief with the fire department and has been helping his dad go door-to-door for donations.

Since the 94-year-old uses a walker, cane or scooter to get around, Robert has been driving him to various homes so he can speak to residents about why he’s raising money for cancer research.

When asked how he would feel about hitting his goal, Dwyer said “it would mean a lot.”

The Terry Fox Foundation has a blog post dedicated to Dwyer, where you can make donations online for his cause.