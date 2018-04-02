

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Montreal say they believe an 85-year-old woman whose body was found decomposing inside an apartment with her son died of natural causes.

The woman’s body was discovered after a janitor tried to enter the Cote-Des-Neiges apartment to do emergency repair work on Sunday night.

The janitor noticed a strong smell and called police, who found the decomposing body in a bedroom.

Raphael Bergeron of Montreal police said that a 45-year-old man was transported to hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

“It seems that we might face mental issues,” he said.

“Nothing seems to be criminal,” Bergeron added. “Obviously we’re going to have to wait for the autopsy.”

One neighbor said the elderly woman who lived in the apartment had been looking after a mentally disabled son.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Stephane Giroux