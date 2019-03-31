71-year-old woman struck in hit-and-run while crossing street in Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 7:17PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in South Vancouver that sent a 71-year-old woman to hospital.
The woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck by a silver-coloured minivan just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, near the corner of Victoria Drive and SE Marine Drive.
Police say witnesses came to the aid of the woman and stayed with her until she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
They say the driver of the van did not stop and left the area.
Based on the information provided by witnesses at the scene, officers found what is believed to be the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied in New Westminster.
They say the investigation is in its early stages.
