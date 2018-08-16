

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





It involves two years of rigorous advanced classes in every subject, the completion of extra volunteer hours, and passing the difficult program is considered an achievement in itself.

Which is why the perfect scores obtained in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma program by three Ontario students from the very same high school is a rarity.

Dasha Metropolitansky, Brian Guo, and Hanson Liu graduated from White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville, Ont. with a perfect score of 45 points in the internationally-recognized program.

They are three of only 13 students in North and South America who accomplished such a feat in the program that attracts “highly motivated” students from 5,000 schools around the world.

According to the Halton District School Board, the IB program offers “additional academic rigor in languages, mathematics, humanities and sciences and emphasizes personal development for students.”

On July 12, Metropolitansky says she was sitting at her computer repeatedly refreshing the IB website as she waited for her score to be posted. The site wouldn’t load because, she assumed, there were thousands of students just like her logged in and waiting.

“At some point I click refresh and it loads and I see the numbers and the score and it just didn’t feel real. It definitely felt surreal,” she told CTVNews.ca on Thursday. “I 100 per cent yelled and called my parents who were all very excited and still kind of in shock just because it’s so rare for somebody to get a perfect score.”

The 18-year-old student said she soon learned that two of her friends from White Oaks had also achieved the same impressive score.

“I think in general, it’s unprecedented in North America and South America for a school to have three kids get a 45 [score], but especially for a public school,” she said. “I’m just so proud and I’m proud of White Oaks for sure.”

Metropolitansky credits the school’s staff and the “special group” of students in her year for the success.

“I just think there was something about the group where the students were really committed to their studies and to excelling, but I think also a really important factor was the staff at our school,” she explained.

Guo echoed that sentiment and thanked the secondary school for helping him throughout the program.

“I owe my peers, teachers and White Oaks administration so much for providing me with excellent resources and counsel, without which my accomplishment would not have been possible,” he said in a press release.

Liu said he felt “extremely grateful” that he and his fellow students could represent the high school.

“I hope this showcases the quality of the HDSB staff and resources that paved the road to our achievement, and encourages more students to pursue this wonderful educational opportunity,” he said.

Metropolitansky said the teachers in the IB program take a lot of time going over the results from previous years and modifying their teaching plans in order to achieve the best results.

“They also go to a lot of courses and training sessions held by other IB teachers in the GTA, for example, so they can always be improving their skills,” she said.

It’s one of the primary reasons why Metropolitansky chose to attend classes at White Oaks, that and the quality of its debating team, of which she’s a decorated member. She was the youngest person ever to represent Canada on the national debate team and was ranked second in the world as an individual debater at the World Schools Debate Championships (WSDC) in Bali, Indonesia last year.

As for what comes next for the dedicated students, Metropolitansky is headed to Harvard University where she will study for two years before deciding on a concentration. She said she’s interested in pursuing a career in law down the road.

Guo will attend Duke University in North Carolina and Liu will attend classes at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. in the fall.