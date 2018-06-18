3 adults, 2 children, family dog struck by lightning in Ontario
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 5:13PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 5:37PM EDT
Three adults, two children and a family dog were struck by lightning in southwestern Ontario Monday afternoon.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, all of the human victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
The incident occurred in the small community of Courtland, Ont., which is roughly 160 kilometres southwest of Toronto.
On Monday, much of southwestern Ontario was under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches.
With files from The Canadian Press
Norfolk County- UPDATE- 3 adults, 2 children and family dog struck by lightning. All suffered minor injuries. Thanks to @NorfolkEMS for all of their assistance today. #OPP will continually work with our Community Partners to help promote safety. #ONStorm #community ^es pic.twitter.com/BiIjvST4HG— OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 18, 2018
