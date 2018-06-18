

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three adults, two children and a family dog were struck by lightning in southwestern Ontario Monday afternoon.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, all of the human victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The incident occurred in the small community of Courtland, Ont., which is roughly 160 kilometres southwest of Toronto.

On Monday, much of southwestern Ontario was under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches.

With files from The Canadian Press