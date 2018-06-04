Twenty-four people have been sent to hospital including at least four in critical condition after a tour bus crashed on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Suzanne Runciman told CTV Ottawa that police responded to the single-vehicle collision just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

“The passenger side of the bus struck a rock cut in the area,” Runciman said. “The passengers’ side of the bus got quite heavily damaged, thus all the injuries.”

Runciman, who delivered first aid to the victims, told CTV News reporters at the scene that it was not clear why the bus left the road.

The situation was complicated by the fact that the bus passengers did not speak English, with the exception of a tour guide who helped to translate, Runciman said.

She added that the passengers appear to be from China.

Runciman said she could not confirm where the bus is from. The bus is painted with the logo of the U.S.-based company Union Tour Express.

Runciman said four of the 24 patients sent to hospital were believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver was injured but not seriously, according to Runciman.

The Ottawa Hospital, eastern Ontario’s main trauma centre, said on Twitter just before 6 p.m. that it had received three patients. One of them was listed in critical condition and two were in serious but stable condition, according to the hospital.

Brockville General Hospital said that it had received five patients, and “each are in critical condition.”

“We have a Mandarin translator onsite to support them,” the hospital added in a Facebook post.

“Another patient is being sent to Kingston Health Sciences Centre via Ornge,” the hospital said. Ornge is the province’s air ambulance service.

Spokeswoman Abby McIntyre told The Canadian Press that all the patients the hospital had received were “Mandarin speaking.”

“What I've been advised is that we have received five of the most critical,” McIntyre added.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa received about 20 patients. They arrived by school bus and appeared to have mostly minor injuries, according to CTV Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter that all westbound lanes of the 401 were closed between Edward Street and Maitland Road.

Hud Johnson said he witnessed the aftermath of the crash, with “four of five people lying down, medical people attending him.”

“Eventually they took those people to the helicopter,” he said.

Prescott is located about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa.

With reports from CTV Ottawa

CTV News has dispatched a crew to the scene of the 401 bus crash near Prescott, Ont. Online producer Rachel Aiello reports live on the ground. Posted by CTV News on Monday, June 4, 2018

Viewer video from the scene of bus crash on Hwy. 401 near Prescott . Ornge ambulance responding. Initial reports of 30-40 injured. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/G082nVmKnV — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) June 4, 2018