

CTVNews.ca Staff





After 24 people were sent to hospital following a tour bus crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., that town’s mayor is saying it’s time for the province to improve road safety in an area that has seen two other serious accidents since May.

“It seems to have become a significant focus of significant accidents over the last few years,” Prescott Mayor Brett Todd told CTV News Channel on Monday. “We saw two serious tractor trailer accidents earlier in May, and then of course the bus accident this afternoon.”

Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating what caused Monday’s crash. The bus hit a rock cut, badly damaging the passenger side, but no other vehicle was involved.

Ongoing construction between Prescott and Mallorytown, 40 kilometres southwest, has repeatedly seen a “lengthy stretch of the 401” reduced to one lane in either direction, Todd said, causing “increasing congestion.”

“Whenever you have a reduction in lanes, it seems that we have these serious accidents,” Todd explained.

Most, he added, have involved commercial vehicles, including an accident in early May in which the driver of a tractor trailer sustained serious injuries.

“And the very next day, before the road had been cleared up from that first accident, there was another accident,” Todd said. “And that very sadly cost the life of one of the drivers.”

Todd also serves as the vice-chair of the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus: a group that represents 11 eastern Ontario municipalities.

“We’ve been advocating for changes to the 401 for some time,” he said.

Those include having the province expand the 401 to three lanes in each direction through portions of eastern Ontario.

“Even in this last month, we’ve had two fatal accidents now,” he said. “The time is now. The province has to take this seriously… There are lives at stake.”