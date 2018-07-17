

CTVNews.ca Staff





Cleanup efforts are expected to take more than one week following a freight train derailment in western Quebec.

At least 20 rail cars came off the tracks near the small town of Saint-Polycarpe, about 70 kilometres west of Montreal, around 7 p.m. Monday.

There were nearly 100 rail cars in the Canadian Pacific freight train, some of which contained propane and diesel fuel. While those substances were contained, vegetable oil did leak out of one car for a period of time before being contained.

Most of the derailed cars landed in farm fields. Saint-Polycarpe fire chief Michel Belanger said four of the cars ended up in a nearby river.

“There is absolutely no leaks [into the river] from any of the cars that were derailed,” he told CTV News Montreal.

Local authorities said they were not aware of any injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada had an investigator at the site on Tuesday. Also on-site were CP crews.

Belanger said removing the train from the area would likely take at least one week.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Angela MacKenzie