2 children murdered on Vancouver Island on Christmas Day: RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 8:51PM EST
OAK BAY, B.C. -- RCMP say two children were the victims of a double homicide at a Vancouver Island home on Christmas Day.
Mounties say the bodies of a four-year-old and six-year-old were discovered in an Oak Bay, B.C., residence after police were notified of a "potential incident" at about 5 p.m. Monday.
A man with undisclosed injuries was also found at the scene and taken to hospital.
RCMP say they are not looking for other suspects.
Investigators are searching the home and are expected to be at the scene the rest of the week.
Police say no additional details -- including the identities of those involved -- will be released, and the family is asking for privacy.
"This is a devastating incident and we cannot begin to express our sympathy to all those touched by this tragedy," said Cpl. Shane Rappel in a statement on Tuesday.
