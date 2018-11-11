15-year-old arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg police cruiser parked outside a home in the 1000 block of Sherburn St. on Saturday, Nov.10. (Source: Scott Sinclair/CTV News Winnipeg)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 11, 2018 2:15PM EST
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with manslaughter after a 17-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.
Officers said they found the victim after responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Sherburn Street, shortly after midnight on Nov. 10.
He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The 15-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with a handful of firearms-related offenses and failure to comply with a probation order, in addition to the manslaughter charge.
He remains in police custody.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man dead after police shooting on Vancouver Island
- Tsilhqot'in and Ottawa to sign financial deal as part of new relationship: chief
- How one Canadian veteran left a homeless, hopeless life behind him
- Man charged after allegedly throwing 67-year-old woman to the ground, stealing vehicle
- Growing cannabis 101: Business offers classes on how to cultivate homegrown pot