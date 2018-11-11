

CTVNews.ca Staff





Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with manslaughter after a 17-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.

Officers said they found the victim after responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Sherburn Street, shortly after midnight on Nov. 10.

He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with a handful of firearms-related offenses and failure to comply with a probation order, in addition to the manslaughter charge.

He remains in police custody.