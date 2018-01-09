U.S. Customs seize US$55,000 in counterfeit Air Jordans at airport
In this Monday, March 19, 2012, file photo, Nike shoes are displayed at Modell's Sporting Goods in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 4:13AM EST
CHANTILLY, Va. - Customs officers at Dulles International Airport in Virginia have seized nearly $55,000 worth of counterfeit Air Jordan shoes.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that 400 pairs of the counterfeit Nikes arrived at the airport last month, destined for an address in Alexandria, Virginia.
Officers suspected the shoes, which arrived from China mimicking assorted models of the shoe, were fakes.
The shoes retail for well over $100 and have been popular since the '80s.
