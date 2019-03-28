

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Two Canadian brothers Nick and Will Laporte have been stranded after Icelandic budget airline WOW Air shut down on Thursday.

Nick was set to fly to Sweden from Toronto while his brother Will was scheduled to fly back home to Toronto from Sweden. But both of their flights were cancelled, with both brothers saying they were confused by the lack of clear communication from the airline.

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceased operations on Thursday, stranding passengers across two continents. In a statement on its website, the airline, which had earlier suspended all its flights, told passengers there would be no further flights and advised them to check for flights with other airlines for ways to reach their destinations.

Nick told CTV News Channel that -- on his way to the airport -- he initially received a text message from WOW Airlines stating his flight would be delayed by half an hour.

“So no big deal,” he recalled thinking. But the flight kept being pushed back. Nick said after some confusion over the status of the flight, it was eventually cancelled for good.

Will was genuinely thankful for the “very helpful” airport staff not associated with the airline. “I know there were some frustrated passengers that weren’t exactly polite to these people. So it was a tough situation all-around,” he said.

Meanwhile, his brother Will was headed home to Canada after wrapping up his hockey season in Sweden.

He’s now stranded in Osby, Sweden. He told CTV News Channel that he had initially received an email stating his flight was being delayed by 10 hours.

“But this morning, I read the news that they were no longer running their airline … it’s very disappointing,” Will said. He was later informed by an airline employee he “wasn’t entitled to a refund.”

His brother Nick said he’s since had difficulty reaching any representative from WOW Airlines, but has seen that Icelandic Airlines is offering discounted flights to stranded passengers if they filled out a form.

“I’m waiting to hear back from them and as soon as I get the green light for discounted airfare, I’ll be on my way to Iceland,” he said. Nick will ultimately be headed to Sweden for a training camp he hopes can help him qualify for the men’s 100-metre sprint at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“So I’m just kind of sitting tight until then,” he said.

Three students from Kitchener were also affected by the shuttering. They were returning home from Copenhagen and only realized something was wrong when they reached the airline’s front desk and realized no one was there.

Erin McBurney told CTV Kitchener they had to take a costly $1,300 detour in order to return to Toronto. She said their only other options at the time were a $2,000 three-day flight with Air Canada with layovers or a $5,000 direct flight through another airline.

Other passengers have taken to twitter to voice their own frustrations with the flight cancellations.

@wowairsupport flight WW104 from #EWR was cancelled after a 4 hour delay and they gave us a $12 voucher ���� Pandemonium at the gate. I need a refund + new earliest flight ASAP. @EWRairport pic.twitter.com/4No3qzidAg — Crypto Gumb ���� (@derekGUMB) March 28, 2019

Hey @Fly_Norwegian since @wow_air has me stuck in Iceland tomorrow any deals to get me home to Toronto? — Tanja (@TanjawithaJ) March 28, 2019

Please help! I am a Canadian citizen stuck in Iceland after Wow Air collapse. What are my rights? — MadameCoco (@liberte55TL) March 28, 2019

Tempers were high last night at #yyz #wowair. I can’t post anymore of this due to the swearing!

The flight staff had just informed us they were in the same position as us. pic.twitter.com/tJjcNbVBku — travelgirlto (@travelgirlto) March 28, 2019