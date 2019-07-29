

Ross Marowits , The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed lower to start a busy week with investors focused on an expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

North American stock markets are eagerly awaiting a rate decision Wednesday afternoon and commentary about possible future rate action, says Allan Small, senior investment adviser at HollisWealth.

"I think we're in a bit of a holding pattern waiting for the data to give us some direction," he said in an interview.

The U.S. central bank is expected to cut rates for the first time since the Great Recession with Chairman Jerome Powell providing commentary about his views of the economy.

"It's a given that he's going to cut a quarter point but is he going to tell us or hint that it's going to be a one and done situation? Is the market expecting that this is the first of two or three cuts this year?"

Small expects there will be just one cut because the U.S. economic data has been strong.

"Will the Bank of Canada be forced to follow or just stand pat?"

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.87 points at 16,492.17 points, after being dragged down by technology as Shopify Inc. decreased 5.1 per cent and the key energy sector fell despite higher crude prices.

Vermilion Energy Inc. dropped 7.33 per cent after reporting decreased quarterly production in the second quarter. Husky Energy Inc. was down about four per cent and Cenovus Energy Inc. was off 3.7 per cent.

The September crude contract was up 67 cents at US$56.87 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 3.4 cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

Health care shares fell by one per cent with Cronos Group Inc, Canopy Growth Corp., Aphria Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. all lower, while Hexo Corp. bucked the trend with a 9.2 per cent gain.

Materials was one seven sectors to end the day higher as metals prices were up.

The August gold contract rose US$1.10 at US$1,420.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 3.25 cents at US$2.72 a pound.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.90 points at 27,221.35. The S&P 500 index was down 4.89 points at 3,020.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 36.88 points at 8,293.33.

Corporate earnings are in full flight in the U.S. with the busiest week of the quarter while Canadian results are heating up.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.99 cents US, up compared with Friday's average of 75.86 cents US.