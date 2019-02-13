TSX slips despite higher energy prices; U.S. markets get lift from trade hopes
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 10:46AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 13, 2019 4:26PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index dipped slightly while U.S. markets were buoyed by continued optimism about a trade deal with China.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 15.37 points at 15,626.73.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.51 points at 25,543.27. The S&P 500 index was up 8.30 points at 2,753.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.76 points at 7,420.38.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.53 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude contract closed up 80 cents at US$53.90 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 11.3 cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,315.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Tragically Hip-backed Up Cannabis plans 'hub' within Ontario pot retail store
- TekSavvy complains about data omitted from annual CRTC report on industry trends
- TSX slips despite higher energy prices; U.S. markets get lift from trade hopes
- Cenovus vows to build crude-by-rail capacity as it reports $1.36-billion Q4 loss
- Barrick Gold reports fourth-quarter loss as restructuring well underway