TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trading as U.S. stock markets also rose and the loonie climbed to top 76 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.38 points at 16,387.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 189.13 points at 28,129.60. The S&P 500 index was up 19.94 points at 3,418.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.13 points at 11,247.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.19 cents US compared with 75.91 cents US cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was down four cents at US$38.01 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down nearly six cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.20 at US$1,967.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down almost a penny at US$3.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.