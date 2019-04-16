TSX moves into negative territory near end of trading as gold sinks to 2019 low
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 4:39PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved negative near the end of trading as the price of gold sank to a 2019 low.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 13.26 points to 16,502.20.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.89 points at 26,452.66. The S&P 500 index was up 1.48 points at 2,907.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 24.21 points at 8,000.22.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.84 cents US compared with an average of 74.88 cents US on Monday.
The May crude contract was up 65 cents at US$64.05 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 1.8 of a cent at US$2.57 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$14.10 at US$1,277.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.45 of a cent at US$2.93 a pound.
