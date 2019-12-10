TORONTO -- TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index dipped slightly despite the signing of a revised North American free trade deal.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.15 of a point at 16,950.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.88 points at 27,881.72. The S&P 500 index was down 3.44 points at 3,132.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.65 points at 8,616.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.57 cents US compared with an average of 75.56 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was up 22 cents at US$59.24 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 3.2 cents at US$2.26 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.20 at US$1,468.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.