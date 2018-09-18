TREB to allow realtors to post GTA home sales data on Tuesday at noon
Light from the sunset hits the skyline in Toronto, Ont., on Tuesday October 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 9:19AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Real Estate Board says real estate companies can post Greater Toronto Area home sales data on their password-protected websites today at noon.
TREB chief executive John DiMichele says the data can only be posted on such sites to provide residential real estate brokerage services.
The board will not allow the data to be scraped, mined, sold, resold, licensed, reorganized or monetized in any way.
The move comes weeks after the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an application from TREB that aimed to keep the numbers off password-protected sites.
TREB fought the Competition Bureau's push to have the data released for seven years.
When the Supreme Court refused to hear the case, some companies immediately published the data and soon after received cease-and-desist letters from the board.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- China raises tariffs on $60B of U.S. goods in technology fight
- Marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis says there is no beverage deal to announce
- Manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent in July: StatsCan
- Simons apologizes for bra named after former chief justice Beverley McLachlin
- Bond-rating agency gives Nova Scotia its highest credit rating yet