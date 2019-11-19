Torstar to close StarMetro national free newspaper chain, lay off 73 employees
A StarMetro newspaper stand is shown at a subway station in Toronto on June 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:54PM EST
Torstar Corp. will shutter its StarMetro newspapers across the country and lay off 73 staff.
A Torstar spokesperson says the StarMetro papers will publish their final editions on December 20.
The company publishes the commuter papers in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax.
A memo sent to staff from Torstar president John Boynton says the closures will affect 73 people working in editorial, advertising and distribution.
The company also announced plans to open new Star bureaus in the coming weeks in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax.
The bureaus will be staffed by Star journalists who will provide local coverage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 19, 2019.
------
Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with subsidiaries of the Globe and Mail and Montreal's La Presse.
