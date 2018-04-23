Toronto stock market higher, while U.S. stocks mixed; Loonie falls
A woman reacts at a brokerage house displaying stock trading index in Beijing, Monday, April 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 1:25AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 23, 2018 11:32AM EDT
TORONTO - The industrial and energy sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stocks were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.85 points to 15,549.17, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.33 points to 24,430.61. The S&P 500 index was up 5.77 points to 2,675.91 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 32.64 points to 7,178.77.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.94 cents US, down from an average value of 78.57 cents US on Friday.
The June crude contract was down 71 cents to US$67.69 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.73 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$12.80 to US$1,325.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents to US$3.11 a pound.
