Toronto stock index hits highest level in four months as pot stocks surge
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 12:33AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 4, 2019 4:31PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index hit its highest level in four months on a big surge in cannabis stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 96.01 points at 15,602.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 175.48 points at 25,239.37. The S&P 500 index was up 18.34 points at 2,724.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.67 points at 7,347.54.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.18 cents US, down from Friday's average of 76.37 cents US, which was the highest level since Nov. 7.
The March crude contract was down 70 cents to US$54.56 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 7.4 cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$2.80 at US$1,319.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.15 cents at US$2.79 a pound.
