Stocks edge higher in Toronto, U.S. stock markets mixed; loonie creeps up
This is a file image of various stocks.
Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 12:45AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- Gains in the industrials sector and materials stocks helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.03 points at 16,513.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.42 points at 27,373.58. The S&P 500 index was down 3.11 points at 3,011.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.30 points at 8,248.89.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.70 cents US compared with an average of 76.69 cents US on Monday.
The August crude contract was up 13 cents at US$59.71 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 8.4 cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$1.90 at US$1,411.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.95 cents at US$2.73 a pound.
