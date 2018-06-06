

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit contracted in April as exports rose to a record and imports moved lower.

The agency says the deficit amounted to $1.9 billion compared with a deficit of $3.9 billion in March.

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Exports rose 1.6 per cent to a record $48.6 billion in April boosted by exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, consumer goods and energy products.

Meanwhile, imports fell 2.5 per cent in April to $50.5 billion as imports of motor vehicles and parts and consumer goods fell.

In volume terms, exports rose 1.2 per cent and imports fell 2.4 per cent.