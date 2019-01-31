Statistics Canada says GDP fell 0.1 per cent in November; wholesale and manufacturing down
Canadian dollars in Vancouver, on Sept. 22, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 9:00AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product decreased by 0.1 per cent in November.
The decrease partly offset an increase of 0.3 per cent in October.
The report was in line with estimates that the contraction would be 0.1 per cent for the month, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The overall move lower came despite gains in 13 of the 20 industrial sectors tracked.
The wholesale trade sector fell 1.1 per cent in November as machinery, equipment and supplies wholesaling pulled back 2.1 per cent.
The manufacturing sector also contracted 0.5 per cent for the month, the third decline in four months.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Husky resumes oil production off N.L. following November spill
- 'Not out of the woods:' Alberta easing oil production cuts as price improves
- Statistics Canada says GDP fell 0.1 per cent in November; wholesale and manufacturing down
- Supreme Court to rule on whether energy companies can abandon old wells
- Judge: PG&E put profits over wildfire safety