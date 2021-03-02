TORONTO -- Gains in the energy and metals and mining sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain ground in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.92 points at 18,319.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 135.95 points at 13,452.88. The S&P 500 index was down 22.51 points at 3,879.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 135.95 points at 13,452.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.22 cents US compared with 78.98 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was unchanged at US$60.64 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.10 at US$1,726.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up six cents at US$4.17 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021