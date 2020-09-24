TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index lost its early mojo Thursday but still closed higher as volatility continued to grip markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 95.15 points to 15,912.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.31 points at 26,815.44. The S&P 500 index was up 9.67 points at 3,246.59, while the Nasdaq composite rose 39.28 points to 10,672.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.77 @cents US compared with 74.86 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up 38 cents at US$40.31 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 10.5 cents at US$2.90 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.50 at US$1,876.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.5 cents at nearly US$2.97 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.