TORONTO -- North American stock markets got a boost to start December from additional signs that vaccines could spur a return to economic normalcy in 2021.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 106.68 points to 17,296.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 185.28 points at 29,823.92. The S&P 500 index was up 40.82 points at 3,662.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 156.37 points at 12,355.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.21 cents US compared with 77.13 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down 79 cents at US$44.55 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$38.00 at US$1,818.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.7 cents at more than US$3.48 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.