TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as shares in the big names in the cannabis sector fell, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.74 points at 18,415.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.50 points at 31,432.30. The S&P 500 index was up 5.30 points at 3,915.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.28 points at 14,029.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.82 cents US compared with 78.81 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was down 20 cents at US$58.48 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.89 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$1,837.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.