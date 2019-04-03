Northern Pulp's union meets with N.S. premier, touts mill's economic importance
The Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corporation mill is seen in Abercrombie, N.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 1:01PM EDT
HALIFAX - The union that represents workers at the embattled Northern Pulp mill met today with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, stressing the mill's economic importance.
The delegation included Unifor national president Jerry Dias.
Atlantic regional director Lana Payne says the union told McNeil it believes there is a way forward with the looming deadline to close the mill's current Boat Harbour effluent facility by January 2020, that will protect jobs and the environment, and respect the wishes of First Nations.
Payne says the union stressed the importance of the mill to jobs in the province's forest industry and to the 240 workers at the mill that the union represents.
The mill's parent company has warned the mill will be shut down unless it can dump millions of litres of waste water directly into the Northumberland Strait.
Payne says the union will push the company to complete the environmental assessment requirements asked for by the province as fast as it can.
