A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 1:24AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 11:33AM EDT
TORONTO - The health-care sector, which includes some of the big medical marijuana names, helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets also moved up.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.12 points to 15,293.09, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 217.19 points to 24,351.99. The S&P 500 index was up 17.99 points to 2,674.29 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 34.43 points to 7,141.08.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.53 cents US, up from an average value of 79.38 cents US on Friday.
The May crude contract was down 79 cents to US$66.60 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.77 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$4.40 to US$1,352.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents to US$3.11 a pound.
