

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets started the week lower on fading hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts later this month.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 79.04 points at 16,462.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 115.98 points at 26,806.14. The S&P 500 index was down 14.46 points at 2,975.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.41 points at 8,098.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.45 cents US compared with an average of 76.34 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up 15 cents at US$57.66 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 1.5 cents at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 10 cents at US$1,400 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.2 of a cent US$2.66 a pound.