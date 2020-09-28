TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the financial and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 194.12 points at 16,259.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 452.77 points at 27,626.73. The S&P 500 index was up 47.39 points at 3,345.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 143.08 points at 11,056.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.71 cents US compared with 74.56 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up two cents at US$40.27 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down nearly a penny at US$2.80 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.00 at US$1,874.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at nearly US$2.99 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.