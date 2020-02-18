TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the key financial and industrial sectors moved lower, while U.S. stock markets also sank into the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.12 points at 17,834.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 199.96 points at 29,198.12. The S&P 500 index was down 16.60 points at 3,363.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 25.50 points at 9,705.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.44 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was down 41 cents at US$51.91 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 10.6 cents at US$1.94 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$16.90 at US$1,603.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.5 cents at US$2.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.