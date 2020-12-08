TORONTO -- North American stock markets edged higher as hopes of a new U.S. stimulus deal offset concerns about mounting COVID-19 infections and new lockdowns.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 56.65 points to 17,639.00.

In New York, U.S. stock markets set new record intraday highs with the Dow Jones industrial average closing up 104.09 points at 30,173.88. The S&P 500 index was up 10.29 points at 3,702.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 62.83 points at 12,582.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.08 cents US compared with 78.12 on Monday.

The January crude contract was down 16 cents at US$45.60 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$8.90 at US$1,874.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.75 cents at US$3.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.