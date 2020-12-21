TORONTO -- North American stock markets moved lower in late-morning trading as the price of oil sank and the Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar amid coronavirus worries.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 136.61 points at 17,398.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 192.84 points at 29,986.21. The S&P 500 index was down 49.73 points at 3,659.68, while the Nasdaq composite was down 164.35 points at 12,591.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.78 cents US compared with 78.28 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down US$1.81 at US$47.43 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$9.20 at US$1,879.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.