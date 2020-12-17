TORONTO -- North American stock markets continued to grind higher on stimulus hopes and continued support from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 85.52 points to 17,652.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 148.83 points at 30,303.37. The S&P 500 index was up 21.31 points at 3,722.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.56 points at 12,764.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.63 cents US compared with 78.41 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was up 54 cents at US$48.54 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 4.1 cents at nearly US$2.64 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$31.30 at US$1,890.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.25 cents at US$3.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.