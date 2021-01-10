TORONTO -- North American stock markets were down in early trading to start the week, while the loonie also fell compared with the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.73 points at 17,963.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 175.51 points at 30,922.46. The S&P 500 index was down 29.84 points at 3,794.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 174.04 points at 13,027.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.02 cents US compared with 78.71 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down 59 cents at US$51.65 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.60 at US$1,830.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 11 cents at US$3.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021