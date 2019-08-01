North American markets cap one of the worst weeks of year with trade concerns
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 11:40PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019 4:44PM EDT
TORONTO -- North American markets endured one of the worst weeks of the year as heightened trade tensions between the United States and China rattled investors.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 105.38 points at 16,271.66.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 98.41 points at 26,485.01. The S&P 500 index was down 21.51 points at 2,932.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 107.05 points at 8,004.07.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.61 cents US, down from Thursday's average of 75.66.
The September crude contract was up US$1.71 to US$55.66 per barrel, and the September natural gas contract was down 8.1 cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$25.10 at US$1,457.50 an ounce, and the September copper contract was down 9.4 cents at $2.57 a pound.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Tim Hortons bets future growth on trends and innovation in competitive market
- China threatens retaliation for Trump's planned tariff hike
- Average Canadian family spent more on taxes in 2018 than basic necessities
- How Trump's latest China tariffs could squeeze U.S. consumers
- Enbridge CEO 'deeply saddened' by pipeline explosion death