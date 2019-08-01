

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American markets endured one of the worst weeks of the year as heightened trade tensions between the United States and China rattled investors.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 105.38 points at 16,271.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 98.41 points at 26,485.01. The S&P 500 index was down 21.51 points at 2,932.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 107.05 points at 8,004.07.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.61 cents US, down from Thursday's average of 75.66.

The September crude contract was up US$1.71 to US$55.66 per barrel, and the September natural gas contract was down 8.1 cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$25.10 at US$1,457.50 an ounce, and the September copper contract was down 9.4 cents at $2.57 a pound.

