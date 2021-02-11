Advertisement
Molson reports $1.37B loss in Q4 as arena, entertainment venue shutdowns continue
Products from the Mondelez International family of brands, Molson beer, left, and Coors Light beer, in Walpole, Mass., on Nov. 28, 2017. (Steven Senne / THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP)
MONTREAL -- Molson Coors Brewing Co. says it incurred a US $1.37 billion net loss in its latest quarter as sports and live entertainment venues where it sells beverages remained closed amid COVID-19.
The beer giant, which reports earnings in U.S. dollars, says the fourth quarter net loss is a drop from last year when it reported a net income of US $163.7 million during the same period.
Molson says its loss for the period ended Dec. 31 amounted to US $6.32 per diluted share in comparison to a net income of US 75 cents per share last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of US 83 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Sales during the quarter fell to US $2.2 billion, down from $2.4 billion the year before.
The company reported a full-year loss of US $949 million, which compared to a profit of US $241.7 million the year before.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.