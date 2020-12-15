TORONTO -- Strength in the metals and mining sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.37 points at 17,467.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 142.08 points at 30,003.63. The S&P 500 index was up 18.06 points at 3,665.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 52.45 points at 12,492.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.53 cents US compared with 78.39 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up 61 cents at US$47.60 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$17.30 at US$1,849.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020