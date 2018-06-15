Manufacturing sales fell 1.3 per cent in April to $56.2 billion: StatsCan
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell an unexpected 1.3 per cent to $56.2 billion in April as sales in the petroleum and coal products and transportation equipment industries fell.
Economists had expected an increase of 0.6 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The move lower followed two consecutive monthly increases.
Statistics Canada says sales fell in 10 of 21 industries, representing 49.6 per cent of the manufacturing sector.
However, excluding the petroleum and coal products and transportation equipment industries, manufacturing sales rose 0.4 per cent.
In volume terms, manufacturing sales fell 1.9 per cent.
