TORONTO -- Major North American indexes fell today as investors wait to see if the recent strength in technology stocks can broaden to other sectors, as well as what economic repercussions will come from a second wave of COVID-19.

The S&P/TSX composite index retreated 48.68 points to 16,577.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.19 points to 27,692.88. The S&P 500 index shed 14.93 points to 3,374.85, while the Nasdaq composite lost 64.38 points to 11,146.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.92 cents US compared with 75.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract fell a penny to US$43.11 per barrel and the September natural gas contract gained about a penny at nearly US$2.43 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract lost US$42.80 to US$1,970.30 an ounce and the September copper contract gained nearly five cents to US$3.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.