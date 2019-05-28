MacKenzie Bezos to donate half of Amazon fortune to charity
In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:09AM EDT
MacKenzie Bezos is pledging half her fortune to charity, following in the footsteps of billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.
The ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos finalized her divorce in April and reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth over $35 billion.
The Giving Pledge was started in 2010 by 40 of the wealthiest people in the U.S. It involves billionaires pledging more than half of their wealth to charitable causes either while they are alive or in their wills.
"We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand," she wrote in a letter. "In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share."
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Chinese tourism to U.S. drops for 1st time in 15 years
- Alberta regulator restricts fracking near Brazeau dam following earthquake
- Husky Energy cuts $1.7B from 5-year plan, sets sights on investor returns
- MacKenzie Bezos to donate half of Amazon fortune to charity
- World stocks subdued, focus on trade war after U.S. holiday