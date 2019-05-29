

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index lost more ground on a big dip in the energy sector prompted by oil falling to its lowest level in three-months.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 42.23 points at 16,089.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 43.47 points at 25,169.88. The S&P 500 index was up 5.84 points at 2,788.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.41 points at 7,567.72.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.07 cents US compared with an average of 74.00 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down US$2.22 at US$56.59 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 7.7 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$1,292.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down one cent at US$2.65 a pound.