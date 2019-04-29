Judge rules graft charges to stand against Malaysia's Najib
In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, arrives at Anti-Corruption Agency for questioning in Putrajaya, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 12:51AM EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak has failed in his bid to have seven corruption charges against him dismissed as his trial enters its third week.
At the start of his trial April 3, Najib challenged the criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering charges against him on grounds they lacked clarity and impeded the preparation of his defence.
Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali ruled Monday the charges would stand. He said Najib hadn't been prejudiced as his lawyers had extensively cross-examined 21 witnesses that testified so far.
The trial is the first of several against Najib, who faces 42 graft charges in one of the country's biggest criminal proceedings.
